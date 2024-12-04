MFS High Income Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 74,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,372. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

