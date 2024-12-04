MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 63.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 6.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 116.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $89.56 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

