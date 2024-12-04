Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $4.03 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 134.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 367.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $349.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.19, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,248 shares of company stock worth $42,933,010. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.