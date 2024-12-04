Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $507,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.25, a PEG ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $55.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

