Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Allient worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allient by 843.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allient by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allient by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 267,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allient by 29.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Allient stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. Allient Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $451.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

