Martingale Asset Management L P Has $554,000 Stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.21% of BayCom worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BayCom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BayCom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 84,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Price Performance

BCML stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. BayCom Corp has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BayCom Increases Dividend

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on BayCom from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BayCom

BayCom Profile

(Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.