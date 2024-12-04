Martingale Asset Management L P Has $434,000 Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IBEX were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 359.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 6.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $339.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.80.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Group International L. Resource sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,348,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,968,640. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $37,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,720. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,230 shares of company stock worth $6,420,553 in the last ninety days. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

