Maren Capital LLC Buys 643 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Maren Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 5.4% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maren Capital LLC owned 0.61% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $65,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

KNSL stock opened at $499.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

