Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 406,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,748,000. Baidu accounts for 1.2% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Baidu by 17.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,577 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 12,065.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,330,000 after buying an additional 1,061,893 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $36,272,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $31,587,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $120.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Atlas Energy Solutions: A New Star in the SmallCap 600 Index
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Rise With Over 4% Dividend Yields
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Insiders Keep Buying These Stocks: 2 to Buy, 1 to Avoid
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.