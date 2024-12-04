Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of MFI traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$23.19. 18,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,964. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.91. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$21.05 and a twelve month high of C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maple Leaf Foods

In related news, Director Linda Mantia acquired 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.54. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total value of C$55,198.00. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFI shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.93.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

