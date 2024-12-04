Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 7.1 %

MGYR stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.31.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

