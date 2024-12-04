Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 7.1 %
MGYR stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934. Magyar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.31.
About Magyar Bancorp
