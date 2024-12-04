Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.45. 266,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 507,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 21.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 314,275.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.