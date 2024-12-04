Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler Sells 1,063 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $12,235.13. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 487,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,145.28. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Russell Schundler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $28,619.36.

Shares of LQDA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 1,423,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 491.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

