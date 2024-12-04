Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Acquires $239,106.88 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 34,256 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $239,106.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,060.64. This trade represents a 1.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,976. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LILAK. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

