Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.16. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 175.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.