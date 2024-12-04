Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Shares Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.39 and last traded at $55.25. Approximately 9,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 70,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRRO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Korro Bio

Korro Bio Stock Down 11.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by $0.29. On average, analysts expect that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Korro Bio

In other news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Korro Bio by 71.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 190,259 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Korro Bio by 38.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.