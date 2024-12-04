Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $7.87. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 182,307 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

