Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $52.27 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00074472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00038673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,600,017 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.