Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KRG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -2,600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on KRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 688,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.