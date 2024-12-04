Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 104055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

