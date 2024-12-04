Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of CCBG stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 3,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,267. The company has a market cap of $662.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,482.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

