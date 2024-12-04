Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

CNOB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

