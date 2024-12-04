Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,799. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.