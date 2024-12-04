Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

BOH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.21. 18,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $205,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

