Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stake Lowered by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Kearny Financial worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 715,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 471,155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 98,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 96,628 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Kearny Financial stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $87.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is -30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

