KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 338,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,134,000 after buying an additional 145,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,291,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 195.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 66,413 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,516,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:KB traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.65. 1,073,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.