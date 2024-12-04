Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 278,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 484,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Kaixin Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.
Kaixin Company Profile
Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kaixin
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.