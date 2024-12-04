JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.38 and last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 221389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on YY. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get JOYY alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YY

JOYY Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 22,728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.