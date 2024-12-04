John Walstab Sells 14,000,000 Shares of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Free Report) insider John Walstab sold 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.32), for a total transaction of A$7,000,000.00 ($4,545,454.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.75.

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health, aged care, and veterinary markets in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic and Scientific, Devices, Capital and Consumables, and Service and Technology.

