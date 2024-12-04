John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

HTD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

