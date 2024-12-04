Jeffery Jon Hayward Sells 2,345 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $218,155.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,396.18. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffery Jon Hayward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,813 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $168,137.62.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $134.67.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in TriNet Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

