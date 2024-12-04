Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,937 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 2,063.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,377 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,825,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 966,346 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,256,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,301,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

