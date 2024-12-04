Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 273,706 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,706 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $405,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after purchasing an additional 695,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $239.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.42 and its 200-day moving average is $234.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.95 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,596.20. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

