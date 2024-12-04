Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,383,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $272,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 440,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $99.79.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

