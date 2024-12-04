Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $208.57 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $208,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.24 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.