Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $168.03 Million Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,011,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,332 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $168,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 34.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcellx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 33,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $3,516,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $239,538.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,645.56. This represents a 26.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,422 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,726. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLX opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Arcellx from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

