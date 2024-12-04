Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,231,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.27% of Sensient Technologies worth $179,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,968.64. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

