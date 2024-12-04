Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 193,071 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fluor worth $46,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 139.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after buying an additional 222,070 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,092,000 after acquiring an additional 457,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,972.40. This represents a 21.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,074 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FLR opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

