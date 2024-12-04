Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $38.38 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Prologis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.87. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

