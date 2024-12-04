Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $24 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,941 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Teradata worth $24,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc lifted its stake in Teradata by 2,920.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,183,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,492 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 60.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,827,000 after purchasing an additional 808,691 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,400,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teradata by 828.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 396,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after buying an additional 369,123 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 10.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

