Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,057 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Popular worth $54,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $347,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,403.40. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,569.72. The trade was a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.78.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.62 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Popular

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.