Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 244.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,257.86 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,068.33 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,338.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,388.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

