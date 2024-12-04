Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 246.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $745,581.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,531.64. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,735,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,442,910 shares of company stock valued at $110,642,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

