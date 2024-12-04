Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,620 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HWM opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $119.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research firms have commented on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

