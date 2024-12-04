iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Trimmed by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.03 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

