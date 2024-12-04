iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.93 and last traded at $114.89, with a volume of 19532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.42.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

