IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Billion

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 124% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000621 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,535,708,817 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

