Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $71,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,015.4% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

