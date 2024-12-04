Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $856.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 104,872 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

