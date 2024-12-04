Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:IVR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,004. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

