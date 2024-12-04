Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:IVR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,004. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.89.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
